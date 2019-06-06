Priyanka Chopra gives bold twist to the saree on magazine cover, reveals why Nick Jonas thought she was angry at him

Actor Priyanka Chopra has featured on a magazine cover again after a long break. She is the face of US magazine InStyle’s July issue and is seen in a sultry new look on the cover.

The cover features Priyanka as she shows off her bare back in a sequined saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. She posted a long caption, talking about her inspiration for the look. “Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi,” she wrote with her post. Her husband Nick Jonas shared several heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comments and her co-star in an upcoming film, actor Mindy Kaling wrote, “Okay gorgeous”.

More pictures from the shoot show her in another saree, this one by designer Sabyasachi Mukherji. She thanked him for flying the saree to her for the shoot. Her Krish co-star, actor Hrithik Roshan called her ‘beautiful’ in the comments. A final picture shows her dressed in a white and red lehenga by Anita Dongre.

Priyanka shared more behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot on her Instagram stories. One showed the magazine’s editor, Laura Brown, hiding underneath her lehenga and another set of videos showed Priyanka helping Laura wear a saree with just ‘three safety pins’. Another video showed Priyanka dancing in her saree, showing her back to the camera. “Rock the saree,” she wrote with the video.

The magazine’s Instagram page shared a video of an interview with Priyanka. She talked about venturing into Hollywood with roles that were ‘ethnically ambiguous’, how her fashion has evolved over the years, her fans in India and the US and more. She even talked about cultural differences that Nick and she had to deal with after their marriage.

“So it wasn’t hard initially, but later after we got married, like little things started popping up. He’d sometimes say to me, he’d be like ‘It’s all okay. It’s all good. Everything will be fine.’ And I am like, ‘But I am not mad?’ And he’s like, ‘But you sound like you’re mad.’ And I’m like ‘No! I’m just being emphatic and talking’. And he’s like ‘Whoa!’ And I’m just like ‘Everyone speaks with their hands, and we are such a large population, we have to speak over each other to be heard you know’,” she said.

Priyanka arrived back in Mumbai on Thursday morning. She was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi.

