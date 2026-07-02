Belgium complete dramatic comeback to stun Senegal, set up round-of-16 clash with USA

Belgium knew it was not beyond them to erase a 0-2 deficit in a World Cup knockout game. Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans were part of the squad that beat Japan 3-2 in 2018. But the comeback had begun earlier and by the 74th minute, Belgium had levelled the issue with Japan. In Seattle, time was running out. Belgian captain Youri Tielemans celebrates after scoring his team's third goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Senegal on Thursday. (Getty Images via AFP)

Only four minutes of regulation time remained between Belgium joining Germany and The Netherlands as European giants, and them advancing. Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr’s goals had given Senegal the lead against a European team for the first time in this tournament and it looked like it would be enough. Sadio Mané could have settled the issue but his shot, off Pape Matar Sarr’s pass, was saved by Courtois.

Belgium breathed and then Lukaku gave them hope tapping in at the near post, using his massive frame to shield Thomas Meunier’s cross from Pathe Ciss. He asked Belgium to keep their focus. They did. Coach Rudi Garcia, who had sought calm after Diarra’s goal, was asking Belgium to go for it. They did.

Tielemans stretched his right hand to point where he wanted Leandro Trossard’s delivery. Trossard obliged. From a defensive sandwich and with goalkeeper Mory Diaw, in for the injured Edouard Mendy, flying in to punch, Tielemans headed in the equaliser. It was 2-2 in the 89th minute. It was also the first blemish for the 33-year-old goalie who, like 12 in the Senegal squad, was born in France and plays for Le Havre in Ligue 1.

Pape Thiaw had removed his white coat, the Senegal coach perhaps feeling the heat, literally and otherwise, with Belgium looking stronger in extra-time. Yet the match seemed headed for penalties after Dodi Lukebakio’s shot has hit the crossbar. As Garcia face-palmed, VAR drew Honduran referee Said Martinez to the pitchside monitor to check on a foul by Lamine Camara on Tielemans that had happened just before Lukebakio’s shot. After a long check, Martinez pointed to the spot.

And so, after a penalty against them in the Africa Cup of Nations final in January had led to Senegal walking off and having a win overturned, heartbreak loomed all over again. Tielemans aimed for the roof of ten net and got it right. Belgium celebrated, Senegal commiserated. After DR Congo’s valiant resistance earlier in the evening, another African team were going home. The night ended with USA joining co-hosts Mexico and Canada in the round of 16 after a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina through goals form Folarin Balogun and Mail Tillman who scored from a direct free kick. USA were a player short from the 64th minute after Balogun’s red card.

Drawn with France and Norway, Senegal had their moments against both. Kalidou Koulibaly’s uncharacteristic errors had led to the downfall against Norway and they looked the better side in the first half against France. Two defeats, shipping three goals in each, later they pumped five past Iraq to survive the group stage.

Ismaila Sarr’s goals were among the highlights of Senegal’s campaign in the first phase. On Wednesday, Sarr was off balance when he guided Ismail Jakob’s ball from the left into the upright, his second attempt while sat on the pitch hitting the side netting. Maybe, Courtois getting a hand to the delivery had knocked Sarr off his stride. In the 24th minute, Sarr hit the post again but this time Diarra was at hand to knock it in.

Ismaila Sarr made it 2-0 in the 51st with a goal that was straight out of the coaching manual for strikers. The Crystal Palace frontman cushioned a superb ball from deep on his chest, shielded it from Arthur Theate and blasted it past Courtois.

By allowing Jakobs to make a run that diverted Belgium’s attention and then not playing the left-back on, Mane had set up the first goal. Twice early in the second half, Mane’s crosses had got Senegal close to scoring before Sarr did. Ibrahim Maye could still have got the winner but the substitute opened his shoulder a little more than necessary and shot out.

Moments after Mane, 34, had been denied by the excellent Courtois, Lukaku got a foot in the door. Seen taking notes like Japan’s Hajime Moriyasu, Garcia got Lukaku on as a half-time substitute for the ineffective Charles de Ketelaere. Lukebakio and Nicolas Raskin were introduced in the 55th minute before Diego Moreira and Meunier came on. The Senegal born Amadou Onana was Garcia’s last substitute, in the 108th minute and it is fair to say that Belgium’s strength in depth helped the escape to victory.

A team that started with Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku had players on the bench who improved the performance. Before they embraced for the goal, Tielemans and Trossard had an on-field altercation that needed mediation from Raskin. For most of the match, Belgium were a step behind Senegal.

At the pre-match press conference, Garcia had mentioned coaching Thiaw at St Etienne. Thiaw, Garcia said, was an excellent player and coach but, “I am going to defeat him.” USA await in the round of 16.