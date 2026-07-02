Mumbai records over 204mm rainfall in last 24 hours; IMD issues ‘orange alert’

Mumbai recorded over 204mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Thane and Raigad under an orange alert till July 5. The weather forecaster has sounded a red alert for the next three hours over the city. The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 3. (Reuters photo)

According to IMD, in the last 24 hours, Santacruz, which is the city’s base weather station, recorded 204.6mm rain, while Colaba received 158.2mm rain.

The highest rainfall was recorded in the eastern suburbs of Mulund (218mm) followed by S-ward office (212mm) and Powai (208mm).

Other areas that saw intense rainfall included Juhu (164.5 mm), Vikhroli (163 mm), Ram Mandir (157 mm), Bandra (141.5 mm) and Vidyavihar (132 mm). Sion recorded 115 mm, while Chembur received 99.5 mm, Colaba 99 mm and Byculla 97.5 mm during the same period.

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The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 3.

“There is also an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood under whose influence a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 3,” said a weather official.

“A trough also runs from the above upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and neighborhood to Northeast Arabian Sea across south Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, north Maharashtra and Gujarat”, he said.

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai also rose marginally, with storage rising from 6.75% to 7.18% on Wednesday.