Sushmita Sen prepares herself for round two of her career, shares series of stunning pics

Actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has teased a second innings of her career with a series of new pictures, shared on Instagram over the weekend. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Makeup, hair, lights and that mirror made of antique glass. ROUND TWO...I prep for my return to class!!!”

The pictures show a fully ready Sushmita staring intensely at her own reflection. She appears to be wearing a white top. Sushmita made her mark as a beauty queen after winning the Miss Universe title 25 years ago. She celebrated the milestone by cutting a special cake with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters. Posting a picture of herself, wearing a replica of her winning tiara, Sushmita wrote, “What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN.”

Sushmita has been very active on social media, where she shares glimpses into her domestic life, pictures of her two daughters - Renee and Alisah - and also gym videos. She said in a recent interview that the reason she took to social media was because of an illness. “I was very, very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page,” she told Pinkvilla.

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film Dastak and later featured in movies like Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 11:32 IST