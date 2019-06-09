Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev marries TV actor Charu Asopa in court, see pics

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev got married to his girlfriend and TV actor Charu Asopa on Friday. He has now shared pictures from the low-key ceremony on Instagram and people are praising him for making it a low-budget affair.

Sharing the pictures, Rajeev wrote on Instagram, “I Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu.”Charu also shared the same pictures and captioned them as, “I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband..” Charu has been sharing TikTok videos where she is seen dancing to songs building up to her big day. She also dances to Madhuri Dixit’s Mai Ni Mai in one of them. She is seen in lehengas in these videos.

Earlier, an excited Sushmita revealed about her brother’s engagement in an Instagram post and wrote, ““SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga.”

Charu had earlier revealed in an interview to Hindustan Times that the court marriage on June 7 will be followed by Bengali and Rajasthani weddings on June 16. “We will have a destination wedding in Goa on June 16. The theme of the wedding is ‘Royal traditional’ so everything will be in that style. Functions will be engagement on 14th, followed by sangeet and mehendi on June 15 and haldi and wedding on June 16. We are getting married in both Bengali and Rajasthani style and rituals as Rajeev is a Bengali and I am a Rajasthani,” she had said.

Rajeev had also said that Sushmita is quite excited about the wedding. “In fact, she has been the one working hard for the preparations. “My sister is the most excited for my wedding with Charu. She has been working very hard day and night to make things happen, as we don’t have much time at all. June 16 could only happen because of my sister , mom and dad. It’s never easy to do things at the last minute. I am very blessed.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:35 IST