Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl leave for Goa for brother Rajeev Sen’s wedding celebrations. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen has flown to Goa to attend the wedding celebrations of her brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday with her father Shubeer Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

Rajeev and Charu had tied the knot in a court wedding a few days ago. They are set to marry in Goa as per Hindu rituals on June 16. Rajeev shared a selfie with his mother Subra Sen and captioned it, “Mid air masti with Mommy #rajakibittu.”

Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen with father Shubeer Sen and daughters Renee and Alisah on their way to Goa.

Charu also shared several pictures and videos from Goa as she reached there before the groom. Rajeev shared a picture of himself on his Instagram stories with the caption, “On my way to Goa to get married to the most beautiful soul in the world.” To this Charu replied on her Instagram, “Aww...I love you my babie...your bride is waiting for you, jaldi aao.”

She also shared a picture with her mother as the two are dressed in saris. She also shared a video of them dancing to live Goan music at their hotel in order to kickstart the pre-wedding celebrations.

Charu Asopa shared a glimpse of the pre-wedding celebrations in Goa.

Rajeev had made the announcement on his Instagram by sharing their wedding picture with the caption, “i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu.” Charu had commented to the post “My husband.” He also shared a picture of a handwritten note sent to him by Sushmita to congratulate him and Asopa on their wedding.

Also read: Sushmita Sen writes a heartwarming note to celebrate brother Rajeev Sen’s wedding, says she dressed them for the ceremony

She wrote, “HE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings. I love you both beyond #duggadugga.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 17:01 IST