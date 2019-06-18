Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Bipasha Basu shares hilarious meme as Karan Singh Grover debuts as Mr Bajaj. See pic

Actor Karan Singh Grover has returned to the small screen as Mr Bajaj on the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He will be seen wreaking havoc in the love life of the main characters Anurag Basu and Prerna, played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, respectively. However, the other Basu -- Karan’s real wife Bipasha Basu, is lifting the spirits of the viewers by kick-starting a series of memes and jokes on social media.

Bipasha Basu took a dig at Karan by sharing a meme that featured Karan as Mr Bajaj, Parth as Anurag and herself. She tweaked a popular Bollywood song to tease him for playing Mr Bajaj on the show and wrote, “Hmmmm Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj...Bachke rehna re...Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj...Tujh pe Nazar hain... #humarabajaj.” Meanwhile, Karan simply reacted to the meme with a heart and folded hands emoji.

This was followed by several funny reactions from the viewers of the show. A fan wrote, “bajaj better watchout for the ladybasu in house before creating a mess in the life of reel basu.” Another wrote, “Filhal real life m toh #Bajaj ki watt #Basu Di n laga rakhi hai”. One more user wrote, “Basu girl supporting the other basu boy!!! That’s interesting.”

Bipasha had called Karan’s grey-haired look “Superrrr Hottttt” followed by several heart eyes emojis. In an interview to Spotboye, Karan had said he was excited about his role and his wife’s response. He had said that Bipasha isn’t in the habit of complimenting easily. “She doesn’t compliment easily but seeing me in Mr. Bajaj attire, she said ‘I am looking hot’. What else you need?” he said.

Karan will be essaying the role of Mr Bajaj, originally played by Ronit Roy. Karan had also featured in the original show and is the only actor to be cast in the reboot series.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 19:40 IST