Kasautii Zindagii Kay: New ‘Mr Bajaj’ Karan Singh Grover opens up on fumbling in front of old ‘Mr Bajaj’ Ronit Roy

Actor Karan Singh Grover has returned to the small screen as Mr Bajaj in the television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor will be stepping into the shoes of Ronit Roy, who played the iconic character in the original series. He has now revealed how he once fumbled while performing a scene with Ronit on the original show.

For the record, Karan had also starred in the original show as Mr Bajaj’s daughter’s love interest. His ex-wife Jennifer Winget had played his girlfriend on the show. The actor told Spotboye in an interview, “While we were doing Kasautii Zindagii Kay Part 1, we had a scene together where I go to him asking for his daughter Sneha’s (Jennifer Winget) hand. I had many lines to say and he just had to listen. But I can’t tell you how many retakes I took for that shot, I don’t know why but I fumbled so much that a long delay became just inevitable.”

“Ronit stood patiently and lied to me that I can take it easy and not hurry but the fact was that he had to reach somewhere and was getting terribly late!” he added.

For the first time, Karan will be seen with grey hair and is excited to play the part. The makers have teased his entry on the reboot version of the show by showing his unexpected arrival during lead actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’ wedding scene.

The actor was last seen in Bollywood film Hate Story 3 and had starred alongside Bipasha Basu in Alone in the same year. He married Bipasha in 2016 and revealed her reaction to his new look. “She very rarely compliments, but this time she said ‘You are looking hot’. What else do I need?” he said.

