Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: This is how Bipasha Basu reacted on seeing Karan Singh Grover as the new Mr Bajaj

Actor Karan Singh Grover recently began shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Karan, who will be seen as the new Mr Bajaj in the show, will sport a salt and pepper look. Among the ones to compliment him in his new look was his wife, actor Bipasha Basu.

Sharing the news of his new look, Bipasha wrote on Twitter: “Superrrr Hottttt” followed by several heart eyes emojis. In an interview to Spotboye, Karan said he was excited about his role and his wife’s response. He mentioned that Bipasha isn’t in the habit of complimenting easily but she lavished praise on Karan seeing his new look from the TV serial. “She doesn’t compliment easily but seeing me in Mr. Bajaj attire, she said ‘I am looking hot’. What else you need?” Spotboye quoted him as saying.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was in news last month when actor Hina Khan, who played Komolika, gave her last shot before quitting the show. The actor shared a number of pictures and video clips from the shoot. The hit TV show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as its main leads.

Karan, meanwhile, also made his debut in the web space with Boss: Baap of Special Services. Speaking about it, he told IANS that the way he performs stays the same irrespective of the medium. “It is my first time working in the web space. But I think for any artiste the way we perform, what we do and how we deliver stays the same whichever medium it is... It is cool because we can reach our audience and they don’t have to wait for a particular time to see us.”

The mystery thriller on ALTBalaji unravels the story of a con artist operating in the northern belt of India. He crosses paths with a police officer under unusual circumstances.

Asked about his role, Karan said: “The name of my character in ‘Boss...’ is Keshav and he is pretending to be someone else. Basically he is a con-man and does things in a non-conformist way, and in a way that normally a law abiding policeman would not. So that’s a fun mix.” On the silver screen, he will soon be seen sharing screen space with his wife Bipasha Basu in the upcoming film Aadat.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 14:38 IST