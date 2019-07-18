Sushmita Sen posts vacation pic with daughters Alisah and Renee, asks boyfriend Rohman Shawl, ‘why so serious?’

Actor Sushmita Sen is living her best life with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah. The family is currently on a vacation in Armenia and Sushmita shared pictures from her travels on Instagram on Thursday.

A family selfie showed Sushmita, Renee and Alisah beaming at the camera while enjoying a bright day in Yerevan. Only Rohman chose to pout instead. Sushmita is seen in a yellow tank top, Rohman appears to be wearing a yellow T-shirt and even Alisah is in a yellow top. “Why so serious Jaan Meri @rohmanshawl brilliant group effort for this #familyselfie WE FIT #sharing #sunflowers #cherished #moments #holiday #yerevan #armenia we love you guys!!!#duggadugga,” she captioned her picture.

She also shared another selfie from her holiday, this time, featuring just her. “#yerevan in my eyes #yourstruly in #armenia #beautifulcountry #wonderfulpeople #firstvisit #inlove mmmuuuaah!!! I love you guys!!!,” she captioned it.

Sushmita and her entire family took up the Bottle Cap Challenge recently and posted their videos on Instagram. She was on a holiday in Dubai when all four of them decided to uncap some bottles with their feet for the internet. “Why should boys have all the fun!!!Renee, Alisah #yourstruly & @rohmanshawl all in#bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted. I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge,” she captioned the video.

The beauty queen completed 25 years of her Miss Universe win this year in May. Rohman and her daughters crowned her again as they celebrated her achievement. Sushmita tweeted a photograph of a cake decorated with a tiara. She captioned it: “What a journey! Thank you my Motherland India for giving me my proudest identity. The love, respect and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!”

“As we celebrate 25 years of making history of India winning Miss Universe for the first time...I want to remember and thank the people of my second home the Philippines,” she tweeted.

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in the Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Dastak and later featured in movies like Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na.

