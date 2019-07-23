Ranveer Singh captures his entire career in 10 selfies, with a bonus pic of his real self. Which one do you prefer?
Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his hilarious posts on social media as much as he is known for his work and fashion choices. The actor, who is currently shooting for ’83 in the UK, shared a series of selfies on his Instagram stories and asked his fans, “Which dude’s selfie game is the strongest?”
Along with the selfies he clicked while playing his various onscreen characters, he also shared a candid picture of himself from the salon and referred to it as his real self. The actor seems to be prepped for a haircut.
While there are no doubts that his latest salon selfie ups his selfie game, his unseen pictures from the sets of his various films are also a treat. He has named his characters as Giddy Gabo (Finding Fanny), Gunda Bikram (Gunday), Saxy Buoy (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela), Gully Boy Murad (Gully Boy), Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat), Peshwa Bajirao (Bajirao Mastani), Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba) along with Handsome Laddu and Jaali Chaplin.
Ranveer will now be seen as veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in ‘83 and will tell the story of about Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Being directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.
Ranveer and Deepika have already worked together thrice in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer had played a cameo in Finding Fanny which featured Deepika and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.
