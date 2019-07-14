Ranveer Singh poses for photoshoot in new look, Padmaavat co-star Jim Sarbh calls him ‘My good sexy god’

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared images from a recent photoshoot for a magazine which features him in a retro look. He is currently sporting a bushy moustache as he is shooting for his upcoming film 83, in which he plays the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.

The 34-year-old actor shared images on Instagram from the cover shoot for Femina magazine. His Padmaavat co-star Jim Sarbh, who played Alaudin Khilji’s cohort Malik Kafur in the film, commented on one of his close up pictures, “My good sexy god.” Ranveer and Jim had also featured together in the song Binte Dil in Padmaavat.

The other picture from the photoshoot shows him in a zipped shirt, striped pants and a zipper jacket, looking through a red glass. Casting director Shanoo Sharma made a joke and wrote, “Ab dekhna Arun bhaiya ko! Mr Indiaaaaaaaaa (amrish puris voice),” referring to Anil’s Kapoor’s character in the 1987 film Mr India, who could be seen through a red glass while being invisible.

The third photograph shared by him is of the magazine cover itself, on which he can be seen looking through a green frame resting on his right hand.

Ranveer is busy shooting for 83 in the UK these days. The film is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev, who not only led the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup but also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. He had shared his first look from the film on his birthday on July 6. Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone will play the role of his onscreen wife Romi Dev in the film.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted in London post World Cup loss, fans say, ‘Captain’s smile is coming back in bits’. See pics

The film also stars R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as part of the 1983 World Cup winning team. Actor Pankaj Tripathi is also a part of the film and will be seen as Team India manager Man Singh. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Watch: Ranveer Singh, Meezaan Jaffery dancing to ‘Malhari’ goes viral

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 11:06 IST