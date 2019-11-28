Alia Bhatt shares craziest birthday wish for sister Shaheen, mother Soni Razdan says ‘it can beat all messages’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 09:01 IST

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting in Manali but made sure she made her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday special with her most special birthday wish. The actor shared some unseen childhood pictures of them together on Instagram along with a crazy message which even got a nod from their mother Soni Razdan, who called it the best birthday message.

Alia and Shaheen can be seen taking a dip in the sea in one picture. The other adorable picture shows Shaheen pushing Alia in a baby stroller.

Sharing the candid childhood pictures, Alia wrote, “Now here’s that moment where I’m struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sisters birthday.. I type I cancel I type I cancel.. and the reason I do that is (well for starters I’m not a beautiful writer like her) but also cause we speak a language that would probably not make sense.. The relationship we share is a language that doesn’t exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybeeee our knees”

She continued, “.. So anyway.. Sir.. You’re the sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen cause eventually we all just have to bobble our way through the heavens of sisterhood and I’m glad we’ve had the little nook of heaven with cats and aloo fry and tons of london! Happy birthday sweet carrot I hope we yoddle together for as long as we have arms and leggies :) Oh and happy birthday.”

Reacting to her post, Soni wrote, “Well that’s a message that can beat all messages. For sure.” The post got more than 6,47,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours with many fans and friends showering their love on the two sisters. Aditi

Rao Hydari commented, “Cannot deal... sweetest picture ever! Happy birthday to her.” Many fans cheered for the young chubby Alia by calling her ‘Aaalooo’. A fan called it the, “Cutest pic on internet Today!!!” Another wrote, “I can hear Alia’s voice while reading this.”

Shaheen is a writer and has released her book, I’ve never been (Un)happier. She has been raising awareness about mental health issues after she shared her own battle with depression.

Soni also posted a special note for Shaheen on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Shaheen. You are a force and a phenomenon all by yourself. You always have been. You came into this world with an energy and fierce appetite for life ... which only seems to have grown stronger. As you bring in your birthday just days before you release your book all I can say is that the power you hold within you is fiercer and stronger than ever. Take it and fly. Wish you all the best darling. I don’t know what I would do without all your wise words of advice whenever I need them ... and without your love and care that is such a constant in my life. Love you to the moon and all around the universe and back.”

Also read: Good Newwz song Chandigarh Mein: Kareena Kapoor-Akshay Kumar set the dance floor on fire. Watch video

Alia recently flew to Manali with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the shooting of their film, Brahmastra. The two will be seen for the first time together on screen in this Ayan Mukerji film. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in Brahmastra, have also joined the two. It stars Mouni Roy as the antagonist and is scheduled to hit theatres next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more