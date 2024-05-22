Jennifer Garner doesn't want ex hubby Ben Affleck to ‘pull plug on marriage’ as JLO ‘seeks help’

Jennifer Garner is reportedly extending a helping hand to her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Amid multiple reports citing potential trouble in paradise for Bennifer 2.0, Lopez is said to be confiding in Garner, hoping to save their marriage and also Affleck who might be on the brink of losing his ‘sobriety.’ This comes just a few days after the Peppermint actress was spotted visiting the Gone Girl star in the Brentwood neighbourhood, where he is currently residing after reportedly leaving his $60 Million Beverly Hills mansion. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, pic credit

Jennifer Garner ‘desperately’ trying to help JLO and Affleck

Lopez and Affleck have maintained a good relationship with Garner, with whom the actor was married for over a decade. Together, they are co-parenting their children and are often spotted at school events and outings around Tinseltown. According to a report by Daily Mail, Garner is prioritising Affleck's well-being and offering support in hopes of mending things with JLo.

“JLo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through,” a source close to the situation told Daily Mail on Tuesday. The need for support from Garner seems very valid because, as the source states, she has been through it with the same man herself. The source further mentions that even though the situation was different, it was still the same man, and no one could understand him better than her.

‘Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on marriage with JLO’

The insider also mentioned that Garner is really and desperately trying hard to assist the couple because she genuinely cares about Lopez and doesn't want the relationship to falter due to ongoing scrutiny. Jen doesn't want Ben out of this marriage because she cares about JLo.” Another reason why she’s so determined to keep the marriage together is that she knows “Lopez is the only one who can reach out to Ben and stop him from slipping back into his addiction.” The source added.

Jen fears Ben might ‘slip into addiction’ again

The 52-year-old said to be dating businessman John Miller, went to Affleck’s new rental property sporting a black hoodie and makeup-free look just two days ago. Both Jens are concerned about Ben and fear that his ‘frustration’ might take him back to his addiction era again. Affleck has spoken openly about his remorse for how his 13 years of marriage came to an end expressing feelings of 'shame' and 'regret.’

Speaking to NewYork Times in 2020, the actor said, “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”