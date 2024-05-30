Actor Nick Pasqual, accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend 20 times, arrested in Texas while trying to flee into Mexico

Actor Nick Pasqual, accused of stabbing his Hollywood makeup artist estranged girlfriend several times, has been arrested in Texas. He was reportedly trying to flee the US into Mexico. Actor Nick Pasqual arrested, charged for stabbing ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn 20 times (IMDb, GoFundMe)

On May 23, Pasqual allegedly broke into award-winning makeup artist Allie Shehorn’s Sunland, California home and stabbed her 20 times around 4:30 am. Shehorn sustained several injuries, including slashes to her neck, arms, and abdomen. Her surrogate mother discovered her later in the day in a bloody scene. Pasqual and Shehorn are believed to have first met on the set of Rebel Moon.

What are the charges against Nick Pasqual?

A press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office stated that Pasqual has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

The press release stated that artist and special effects producer Shehorn, who has credits including Mean Girls, Rebel Moon and Babylon, “had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual.” Pasqual has been accused of having “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime,” according to the release. He then fled the scene.

According to the LA District Attorney's office, he will be transported to Los Angeles County. He was apprehended and detained at a US/Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the press release. “Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her.”

“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions,” he added.

A GoFundMe launched for Shehorn stated that she had to undergo several surgeries for the injuries. While she was in intensive care for many days, she was released on May 28 and taken to a different part of the hospital.