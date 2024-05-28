Who is Jared Ravizza? Suspect arrested in Massachusetts stabbing spree is self-described model and philanthropist

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing four young girls in a Massachusetts AMC theatre on Saturday, May 25. The girls were between the ages of nine and 17, according to New York Post. Who is Jared Ravizza? Suspect arrested in Massachusetts stabbing spree (Jared Ravizza/Instagram)

Besides the AMC Braintree 10 attacks, 26-year-old Jared Ravizza is also believed to have stabbed two people at a McDonald's in Plymouth about an hour later. Cops arrested him after a crash in Sandwich.

AMC told WBZ-TV in a statement that it has reached out to the families of the victims. The mother of one of the victims said employees initially did not believe the victims and failed to take action.

"At all of our locations, AMC has multiple security features and procedures in place, the specifics of which we do not disclose or discuss publicly," a spokesperson said. "We have already begun to conduct a thorough review of this incident. Based on theatre associate accounts and video footage, the theatre team jumped into action immediately, calling emergency services and administering aid to the victims."

Ravizza’s victims were rushed to local hospitals. However, none of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

Who is Jared Ravizza?

Ravizza claimed to be a male model and CEO. In previous interviews, he said he was a pro skier, model, philanthropist, and claimed to be the leader of Ravizza Group, which is a marketing company he founded. He told The MV Times in an interview that he ran a charitable organisation named Ravizza Global Initiative.

Beverlyhillsmagazine.com described Ravizza as an international “serial entrepreneur and media mogul,” and “a man with an innate desire to bring out the best in other humans in the most beautiful way.”

According to a profile on Psychologytoday.com, Ravizza is the son of 57-year-old psychologist Jason Ravizza. Jason is listed as co-author of a religion-based book, Waging the War Within – A Devotional.

The family's neighbours in Agawam, Massachusetts, said Ravizza suddenly skipped town about two years ago. He left behind his mother and Jason’s wife, Kim.

Ravizza was arrested on Martha’s Vineyard in April, and charged with assault and battery on a family or household member and vandalism. Records at Edgartown District Court show he allegedly attacked his father.

A police report revealed that Jason said Ravizza “had just had a mental break and attacked him” inside his home. Jason sustained marks to his face, thumb, and wrist, police said. According to The Globe, Ravizza even wrecked Jason’s home office.

Ravizza was sent to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for a mental health evaluation. However, he “did not meet their standards to be held.”

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, Ravizza is facing counts of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after the Braintree AMC attack, as well as the assault on the McDonald’s employees. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 28.

Ravizza is also a suspect in a murder in Connecticut, according to Boston 25 news. He is being investigated after police discovered a body in the town of Deep River on Saturday around 3:30 pm.