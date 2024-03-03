What are the charges against Michelle Troconis? Connecticut socialite found guilty in Jennifer Dulos murder case

Michelle Troconis has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder weeks after her trial in the Jennifer Dulos murder case began. A jury deliberated over three days, and found Troconis guilty on all six counts on Friday, March 1. Michelle Troconis listens as a verdict of guilty on all counts is read on the final day jury deliberation for her criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Friday, March 1, 2024 (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)(AP)

The jurors had to decide and determine whether Troconis, 49, conspired with her now-deceased boyfriend Fotis Dulos to murder his then-wife, Jennifer Dulos, in Connecticut on May 24, 2019. The Connecticut socialite was also accused of helping Dulos cover up the crime.

Troconis, who pleaded not guilty, was seen sobbing as the verdicts were read. Her sister, Josie, reacted to the charges saying, “We are certain that she is innocent,” as reported by ABC News.

What are the charges against Michelle Troconis?

Here’s a look at the charges against Troconis:

Count 1 : Conspiracy to commit murder

: Conspiracy to commit murder Count 2 : Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Count 3 : Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events)

: Tampering with physical evidence (May 24, 2019 events) Count 4 : Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

: Conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Count 5 : Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events)

: Tampering with physical evidence (May 29, 2019 events) Count 6: Second-degree hindering prosecution

Prosecutors, during the closing arguments, said Jennifer’s murder was “deliberate and intentional,” adding that both Dulos and Troconis “worked to make this happen,” according to Independent. Jennifer has been officially declared dead, but her body was never discovered. Dulos was charged with her murder, following which he died by suicide in January 2020.

During Troconis’ trial, jurors were shown a blood-soaked bra, razor and zip ties – all of which were recovered from trash cans. More bloodied items were presented to the jury, including a Vineyard Vines shirt, a white T-shirt, a poncho, black gloves and a white bath towel, according to New York Post.

Investigators believe Dulos threw evidence of the murder into the bins and a storm drain just hours after Jennifer disappeared, State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan testified on the trial’s eighth day.