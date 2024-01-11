Missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos officially declared dead before husband's lover's murder conspiracy trial

A Connecticut court has declared missing New Canaan mom Jennifer Farber Dulos officially dead shortly before socialite Michelle Troconis is set to appear in court over her disappearance. Jennifer went missing from New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 24, 2019. Although she was never found, police previously said that evidence suggests she was the victim of a violent crime and is now deceased. Jennifer Dulos went missing from New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 24, 2019 (New Canaan Police Department)

Her husband, real estate developer Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder, but he maintained that he was not involved in his wife’s disappearance, going to the extent of saying on TV that he was “worried” about her. He died at a New York City hospital two days after attempting suicide at his home in 2020.

Jennifer’s body was never found. “Extensive efforts have been made by local and State Police authorities to locate her body,” Judge William P. Osterndorf said in October 2023, according to documents obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

“To date, more than four years have passed and the body of Jennifer has not been located. Neither Jennifer’s mother, children, other family members and friends have been contacted by Jennifer since May 24, 2019. The inescapable conclusion is Jennifer is deceased,” the judge added.

Dulos’ children, now aged between 13 and 17, are in their grandmother’s care at present.

Michelle Troconis’ upcoming trial

Fotis’ lover, Michelle, faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder. She was allegedly involved in Jennifer’s murder, along with Fotis, and helped cover up the crime.

Michelle’s trial was scheduled to begin on January 8. However, it was later postponed to January 11. The jury selection for the case is over, with 12 people selected, including six jurors and six alternates.

Before Jennifer’s death, she was in the process of a bitter divorce with Fotis. Jennifer had said that Fotis had revenge fantasies against people he assumed had wronged him, and had once attempted to hit her with a car, according to Law & Crime.