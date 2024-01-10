Who is Michelle Troconis? What to know as Connecticut socialite’s trial to begin 4 years after Jennifer Dulos vanished

Connecticut socialite Michelle Troconis’s trial is all set to begin four years after the disappearance of New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. Fotis Dulos allegedly killed his estranged wife Jennifer in May 2019 when Michelle was his live-in girlfriend. It is believed that Jennifer was murdered at her New Canaan home. Connecticut socialite Michelle Troconis’s trial is all set to begin (NBC Connecticut screenshot/YouTube)

Jennifer’s body has never been found but she is presumed dead. Fotis was charged with the crime but later died by suicide. Michelle has maintained that she never had any involvement in Jennifer’s disappearance.

The disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos

Jennifer went missing from New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 24, 2019. Although she was never found, police said that evidence suggests she was the victim of a violent crime and is now deceased.

Fingers were pointed at her husband Fotis, with whom she was in the process of a bitter divorce. Jennifer had said that Fotis had revenge fantasies against people he assumed had wronged him, and had once attempted to hit her with a car, according to Law & Crime.

Fotis, a real estate developer, denied being involved in his wife’s disappearance, going to the extent of saying on TV that he was “worried” about her.

Fotis was later charged with Jennifer’s murder. However, in 2020, he died at a New York City hospital two days after attempting suicide at his home.

What is Michelle Troconis accused of?

Michelle faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Michelle said in a previous interrogation video that she dropped off her daughter at school the day Jennifer vanished, ran errands and later had lunch with Fotis at their Farmington home. She claimed that they went to Fotis’ house to clean it after lunch. She said that she went for coffee with Fotis later that evening in West Hartford.

Fotis allegedly dumped trash bags while she was seated inside the truck, Michelle said, adding that she did know know what the bags contained. However, video later allegedly revealed that Michelle discarded a package containing old licence plates in a storm drain. According to her defence, there was nothing to prove that she was the person seen in the video.

Michelle’s trial was scheduled to begin on January 8. However, it was later postponed to January 11. The jury selection for the case is over, with 12 people selected, including six jurors and six alternates.

Statement from Jennifer Farber Dulos’ family and friends

Jennifer’s family and friends released a statement, saying, “It is hard to believe that almost four and a half years have elapsed since Jennifer disappeared, and she still has not been found. Every day, we miss her voice, her laugh, her gentle demeanor, her inner and outer strength, her insight, her guidance, her determination, her way with words, her love, her faith, her goodness. Many thanks to all who have helped to keep Jennifer’s memory alive.”

“We are relieved that the trial process is underway, and we are endlessly grateful to the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s office for their commitment, diligent work, and support,” they added.