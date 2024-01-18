Michelle Troconis' trial derailed as juror dismissed after telling female prosecutor ‘we love you’

A juror has been dismissed from the Michelle Troconis trial after telling a female prosecutor “we love you.” The man who has been dismissed has only been identified as “juror 420.” Michelle Troconis listens to arguments at the start of her trial, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Stamford, Conn (Richard Harbus/Dailly Mail via AP, Pool)(AP)

The juror directed the inappropriate comment towards assistant state attorney Elizabeth Moran as they met after coming out of an elevator in Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, January 17. A court marshal overheard the conversation and went on to report it to Judge Kevin Randolph, who dismissed the juror. The juror was reportedly one of five alternates on the subs bench in the Jennifer Dulos murder case.

The trial of Michelle was derailed as a result of the chaos. She is accused of helping her late ex-boyfriend kill his wife, Jennife, and cover up the crime.

The juror and the marshal who overheard the conversation were called into the witness box by Randolph on Wednesday. Both of them confirmed that the statement was made. They also confirmed that another juror was present at the time.

Juror 420 said that he directed the comment towards Moran and another lawyer, supervisory state attorney Michelle Manning. Randolph said that the remark indicated that he was “favoring the state's case,” throwing his “impartiality and fairness” into question, according to the Daily Mail.

While the alternate juror was dismissed, Randolph allowed the other juror, who was present at the scene, to stay. The incident took place during a break at the time Dulos family nanny Lauren Almeida was testifying.

Meanwhile, a Connecticut court declared Jennifer dead shortly before Michelle was set to appear in court. Jennifer went missing from New Canaan, Connecticut, on May 24, 2019. Although her body was never found, police previously said that evidence suggests she was the victim of a violent crime.

Her husband, real estate developer Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder, but he maintained that he was not involved in his wife’s disappearance, going to the extent of saying on TV that he was “worried” about her. He died at a New York City hospital two days after attempting suicide at his home in 2020.

Michelle faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder. She was allegedly involved in Jennifer’s murder, along with Fotis, and helped cover up the crime.