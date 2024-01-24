Michelle Troconis trial: Jury shown blood-soaked bra, razor and zip ties recovered from trash cans

Jurors in Michelle Troconis’ trial were shown a blood-soaked bra, razor and zip ties – all of which were recovered from trash cans.Michelle faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder. She was allegedly involved in Jennifer Dulos’ murder, along with her lover Fotis Dulos, and helped cover up the crime. Fotis was Jennifer’s husband. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan points to a blood-like stain on a women's long-sleeve shirt seized from a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford as he testifies on day eight of Michelle Troconis' criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)(AP)

More bloodied items were presented to the jury, includinga Vineyard Vines shirt, a white T-shirt, a poncho, black gloves and a white bath towel, according to New York Post. Fotis, who later died by suicide, allegedly dumped these in garbage cans in Hartford, Connecticut, in May 2019. Investigators believe Fotis threw evidence of the murder into the bins and a storm drain just hours after Jennifer disappeared, State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan testified on the trial’s eighth day.

Zip ties containing a blood-like stain seized from a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford are presented as evidence on day eight of Michelle Troconis' criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)(AP)

The jury previously saw footage of Fotis driving down Albany Avenue in Hartford and tossing items in several trash cans along the way. Michelle and Fotis allegedly discarded as many as 30 bags of items that day. Some of the objects had Jennifer’s blood on them.

Connecticut State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan shows a blood-like stain found on a bra seized from a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford on day eight of Michelle Troconis' criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)(AP)

It is believed that Fotis killed Jennifer, who was the mother of his five children, in May 2019 after she dropped the kids off at school. Police believe he waited until she returned, and then attacked her. He then attempted to clean up the scene, and later drove off with the body.

Before the trial began, Jennifer’sfamily and friends released a statement, saying, “It is hard to believe that almost four and a half years have elapsed since Jennifer disappeared, and she still has not been found. Every day, we miss her voice, her laugh, her gentle demeanor, her inner and outer strength, her insight, her guidance, her determination, her way with words, her love, her faith, her goodness. Many thanks to all who have helped to keep Jennifer’s memory alive.”

“We are relieved that the trial process is underway, and we are endlessly grateful to the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s office for their commitment, diligent work, and support,” they added.