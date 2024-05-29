Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' accusers set to appear before federal grand jury: Report

Accusers of Sean “Diddy” Combs are set to testify before a federal grand jury, according to a report by CNN. The 54-year-old rapper has been named in multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Sources familiar with the probe told the outlet that the US Justice Department is preparing for the criminal case to be presented to a grand jury, seeking Combs’ indictment. Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers set to appear before a federal grand jury(REUTERS)

Feds to bring accusers of Diddy before grand jury

The disgraced music mogul has been named in eight lawsuits, seven of which directly accuse him of sexual assault. Meanwhile, the lawsuit filed by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has been settled. The CNN report reveals that possible witnesses have been notified of being brought in to testify before a federal grand jury in New York City. This would further escalate the government's ongoing investigation involving the Last Night hitmaker.

Although a spokesperson for the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) has declined to comment on whether Diddy's accusers will be brought in front of a grand jury to testify, they confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing. Sources also told the outlet that the witnesses who have been notified have not yet been prepped for testimony. However, they cautioned that the HSI is still procuring evidence and is in the process of questioning potential sources of information as part of their federal probe into the music producer.