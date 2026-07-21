Bettina Trump posts rare family photo with Don Jr.'s children amid family planning speculations
Bettina Trump attended the 2026 World Cup final with Donald Trump Jr. and his children, sharing a joyful selfie.
Bettina Trump provided her followers with a rare glimpse into her new role as a stepmother by attending the 2026 World Cup final alongside her husband, Donald Trump Jr., and two of his children.
The 39-year-old shared a joyful selfie on her Instagram Stories, showcasing herself with Don Jr.'s daughter Chloe, 12, and son Spencer, 13, as they enjoyed the Argentina vs. Spain match from the stands at MetLife Stadium. This outing comes amid rumors that the newlyweds are considering expanding their family.
Bettina was seated next to her husband, while Chloe and Spencer were sitting next to their father during the event.
Bettina Trump's dressing style for World Cup final
Donald Trump Jr. and his Vanessa Trump share five children together. Beside Chloe and Spencer, he is also the father of daughter Kai, who is 19 years old, and sons Donald III, 17, and Tristan, 14.
During the notable sporting event, Bettina drew attention in a transparent white ruffled Schiaparelli pantsuit that featured striking gold button details on the waist and sleeves.
She completed her elegant outfit with oversized aviator sunglasses. In contrast, Don Jr. opted for a more simple look, wearing a white button-down shirt along with grey trousers and a dark sports jacket, as per the Mirror US.
The World Cup final showcased Bettina and Don Jr. alongside Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump, each accompanied by their spouses: Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Michael Boulos.
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Donald Trump attended World Cup with Melania and Barron
In another section of the venue, President Donald Trump watched the match from a separate box, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Are Bettina Trump and Don Jr planning to expand their family?
The sighting comes amid continuing speculation that Bettina and Don Jr are eager to expand their family following their marriage earlier this year.
Multiple reports that surfaced in late May suggested that the newlyweds are enthusiastic about having children together.
“Both of them have told friends that they plan on having kids together. I've never seen Don so happy on a personal level. It's pretty clear to those of us who know him well, that Bettina is a perfect match for him,” an insider who knows both Bettina and Don Jr. told Daily Mail.
Another source told Daily Mail, “Bettina wants to start her own family, no question about it. She's really looking forward to that prospect."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More