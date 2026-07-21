Bettina Trump posts rare family photo with Don Jr.'s children amid family planning speculations

Bettina was seated next to her husband, while Chloe and Spencer were sitting next to their father during the event.

The 39-year-old shared a joyful selfie on her Instagram Stories, showcasing herself with Don Jr. 's daughter Chloe, 12, and son Spencer, 13, as they enjoyed the Argentina vs. Spain match from the stands at MetLife Stadium. This outing comes amid rumors that the newlyweds are considering expanding their family.

Bettina Trump provided her followers with a rare glimpse into her new role as a stepmother by attending the 2026 World Cup final alongside her husband, Donald Trump Jr. , and two of his children.

Bettina Trump's dressing style for World Cup final Donald Trump Jr. and his Vanessa Trump share five children together. Beside Chloe and Spencer, he is also the father of daughter Kai, who is 19 years old, and sons Donald III, 17, and Tristan, 14.

During the notable sporting event, Bettina drew attention in a transparent white ruffled Schiaparelli pantsuit that featured striking gold button details on the waist and sleeves.

She completed her elegant outfit with oversized aviator sunglasses. In contrast, Don Jr. opted for a more simple look, wearing a white button-down shirt along with grey trousers and a dark sports jacket, as per the Mirror US.

The World Cup final showcased Bettina and Don Jr. alongside Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump, each accompanied by their spouses: Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Michael Boulos.

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Donald Trump attended World Cup with Melania and Barron In another section of the venue, President Donald Trump watched the match from a separate box, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Are Bettina Trump and Don Jr planning to expand their family? The sighting comes amid continuing speculation that Bettina and Don Jr are eager to expand their family following their marriage earlier this year.

Multiple reports that surfaced in late May suggested that the newlyweds are enthusiastic about having children together.

“Both of them have told friends that they plan on having kids together. I've never seen Don so happy on a personal level. It's pretty clear to those of us who know him well, that Bettina is a perfect match for him,” an insider who knows both Bettina and Don Jr. told Daily Mail.

Another source told Daily Mail, “Bettina wants to start her own family, no question about it. She's really looking forward to that prospect."