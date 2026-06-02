Don Jr. mocked for wedding to Bettina Anderson after dumping fiancée: ‘Wow, dating Kimberly for 6 years…’

Donald Trump’s eldest son mirrors his father in various aspects, including his romantic pursuits. Donald Trump Jr. faces social media backlash after sharing a romantic wedding video with Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas, prompting critics to highlight his quick transition from Kimberly Guilfoyle. (via REUTERS)

Donald Trump Jr., aged 48, faced significant backlash on social media after posting romantic video of his wedding to Mar-a-Lago socialite Bettina Anderson, who is now known as Bettina Trump, in the Bahamas earlier this month.

Critics swiftly pointed out the rapidity with which he transitioned from his previous engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who currently serves as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

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‘My wife. My heart. My forever,’ Don Jr.'s lauds Bettina Anderson Taking to Instagram on Saturday. Don Trump Jr. wrote: “The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever."

“Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life. Standing beside you, surrounded by our siblings, your mom, Donnie, and Kai, I have never felt more grateful or more certain of anything.”

“My wife. My heart. My forever," he concluded the post.

Don Jr.'s faces backlash over post However, Don Jr.'s concept of "forever" appeared markedly different merely two years prior. Several users on Instagram were quick to remind him about that, with one writing: “Wow, dating Kimberly for 6 years didn’t make her your forever but 2 years and jumping into the marriage with your best friend now really makes sense.”

“Best friend? You were dating that other chick not too long ago. Com on man,” another commented.

A third user chimed in: “Kimberly…..shouldn't post stuff like this keep it private with you have kids.”

Who is Bettina Anderson? Anderson, a graduate of Columbia University and self-identified as a "housewife with no chores," was initially observed among MAGA's prominent figures at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, positioned directly behind Trump Jr. and his then-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

A month later, the son of the then-presidential candidate was spotted on a brunch outing with Anderson, despite still being believed to be engaged to Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, was appointed by her prospective father-in-law as ambassador to Greece on December 10—just hours after new images emerged of Trump Jr. and Anderson appearing affectionate on her birthday. A week later, sources informed the Daily Mail that the former Fox News host, now aged 57, and Trump Jr. had parted ways.

Although some people have criticized Don Jr. severely for his womanizing tendencies, he undoubtedly witnessed a significant amount of it during his childhood. Trump, now 79 years old, has been married on three occasions. During Don Jr.'s formative years, his father's infidelities were prominently featured in the tabloids throughout New York City and beyond.

Last week, Don Jr. and his new wife exchanged vows on Little Pipe Cay in the Bahamas, surrounded by a small gathering of approximately 40 guests, which included his siblings Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump. Notably, the President was absent from the ceremony.

Donald Trump Jr.'s first wife Donald Trump Jr. was introduced to his first spouse, Vanessa Haydon, in 2003 by his father, and the couple became engaged the following year. They tied the knot at Mar-a-Lago on November 12, 2005, and together they have five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Since November 2024, Vanessa has been in a relationship with golf icon Tiger Woods.