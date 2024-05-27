Prince Archie’s birth certificate reveals stunning new details as expert claims Meghan and Harry stage-managed…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's publicly available birth certificate has revealed an unusual fresh detail about the Duke. Archie's birth certificate lists Harry as "His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex".(Getty)

Following their son's birth in 2019, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the United States, where the Duchess gave birth to their second child, Lilibet. Both brother and sister have been kept away from the public eye.

Meghan gave birth to Archie on May 6th, 2019, at Portland Hospital. Royal enthusiasts have pointed out that the word 'Prince' is missing from Archie's birth certificate, which lists Harry as "His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex".

However, the birth certificates of children of King Charles and Prince William's include the title 'Prince'.

On the birth certificates of Kate Middleton's three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- William is identified as "His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Duke of Cambridge."

Similarly, King Charles was referred to as "His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George Prince of Wales" on William and Harry's birth certificates.

It is yet to be known why this alteration was made for Harry, the Duke of Sussex. It may be possible that Meghan's and Harry's intentions to leave the Royal family were sensed before Archie's birth.

Archie's birth certificate also confirmed that Meghan gave him birth at London's private Portland Hospital, defying suggestions that she had planned a home birth.

On the document, Meghan listed herself as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” and her professional title as “Princess of the United Kingdom”.

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (PA)

A look at Princess Lilibet's birth certificate

On June 4, 2021, Harry and Meghan rejoiced the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in Santa Barbara.

Despite his exit from Royal duties, Prince Harry used his HRH title on her birth certificate, with his first name stated as ‘The Duke of Sussex’ and the last as ‘HRH’, prompting debate because his HRH title was supposed to be no longer in use.

However, Meghan Markle reverted to her original name ‘Rachel Markle’ on the paperwork, with ‘Meghan’ written as her middle name.

Did Harry and Meghan stage manage Archie's birth announcement?

According to a royal specialist, the announcement of Archie's birth in 2019 was "stage-managed to suit Harry and Meghan".

Photographer Arthur Edwards MBE told The Sun's Royal Exclusive show that he remembers taking great images after the births of several other royal babies after their birth.

However, he informed that the media was "led to believe" that the Duchess had gone into labour at two o'clock, when in fact she had already given birth to Archie.

“Harry's baby Archie was almost teething before we found out he was born, you know. We were led to believe it was going to be a home birth and it was in a hospital,” Edwards MBE said, adding that “the whole thing was just stage managed to suit” to suit the Duke and Duchess.