Archie's godfather refuses to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his wedding: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed from Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, it has been revealed. Grosvenor is a godfather to Prince William’s son George, as well as Harry and Meghan’s son Archie. King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, and Kate Middleton have reportedly been invited to the wedding set to be held at Chester Cathedral in England on June 7. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the sitting volleyball finals at the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured soldiers, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023 (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Grosvenor, who is tying the knot to Olivia Henson, had initially decided to invite the Sussexes, according to The Times. However, he later realised that their presence might overshadow his big day. “We are not in a position to comment on the guest list,” a Grosvenor spokesperson said. Notably, Grosvenor served as an official in King Charles’ coronation.

“It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both,” an unidentified friend of Grosvenor said. “He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding.”

“He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness,” added the friend.

This revelation comes shortly after the release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. This week, the book was slashed in price by 50 percent following a controversy around two “racist” royals being named in the book’s Dutch edition. The book was released on Tuesday, November 28.

The hardcover version is on sale for 50 percent off on Amazon, which is notably down from £22 to £11. It was previously reported that the two senior royals, who allegedly had “concerns" over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour, were identified in the book’s Dutch edition. This led to a temporary halt in sales.

Later, the book was removed from the shelves across the Netherlands. It will be back on the shelves again on December 8, according to GB News.