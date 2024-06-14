King Charles III and Prince William ‘shunned’ Prince Harry because they can’t afford…

Prince Harry is reportedly taken aback by his royal family's decision to “shun” him amidst King Charles III and sister-in-law Kate Middleton's “cancer battles.” King Charles III, front right, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Prince William watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

Christopher Andersen, author of ‘The King’ told Fox News, “The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds,” and added, “They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to — they simply can’t handle the distraction.”

“Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period,” the royal author claimed.

“The fallout from Spare has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him.”

These situations have been ongoing sources of pain for Harry

“Harry's been forced to step back from many of his former friendships,” a source told Star Magazine.

“It only serves to remind him where he fits into the royal scheme of things. He's been relegated to the back of the room.”

“There are friends from his former life who don't talk to him out of loyalty to the royal family,” the insider revealed.

“Harry's extremely sensitive to people's disdain for him whether real or perceived,” and this has led to increased isolation and a longing for his previous life.

Both Charles and Kate disclosed their battles with cancer earlier this year. In February, upon learning of his father's diagnosis, Harry flew to UK but was granted just 30 minutes with King Charles and hasn't seen him since.

The Duke wasn't able to meet his father during his brief visit to UK in May due to Charles “full programme.”

“It's boggling to Harry that Charles and Kate would shun him at a time when the family should stick together amid a health crisis,” the source said.

“That's wrenching for Harry.”

Charles will celebrate Trooping the Colour sans Prince Harry

The Sussexes did not receive an invitation to Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual official birthday celebration, for the second consecutive year and “It's just another in a long list of slights,” the insider noted. “Their position as castoffs seems to have been firmly cemented.”

Plus, another royal expert claimed that Prince Harry will “never be allowed back” to the royal lodge, Frogmore Cottage, which he once shared with Meghan Markle before stepping down from royal duties.

Anderson's claims surfaced just after the famous royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror UK that there would be consequences for Prince Harry if he ever tried to patch his thread with royals.

“Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble,” Quinn noted.

“Everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey.”