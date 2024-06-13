King Charles III asks Prince Harry not to spill anything that ‘might cause trouble’

The rift between Prince Harry and King Charles III has become more serious, as the king reportedly asked his son “not to write or say publicly anything further about the family.” Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that King Charles has personally requested Prince Harry to refrain from further public statements or writings that could exacerbate tensions within “the family or his brother.”

King Charles fears another memoir from Prince Harry

“For all her efforts to make a success of her new online business, America Riviera Orchard, Meghan knows that a personal memoir of her time in the UK as a working royal would sell millions of copies and make her the sort of money she craves,” Quinn told the Mirror UK and added, “All this fills King Charles with horror because Harry is bound to be a major contributor to the book.”

“If Harry were to say to his father and brother, ‘Look I’ve gone too far. I’ll stay quiet now and there will be no more embarrassing revelations,’ it might be different. But Harry is in no mood to apologise – like his wife, he still believes that all the apologies need to come from his family,” he added.

The rift between Prince Harry and the Royal Family deepened after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as working members in 2020, relocating to Montecito, California. Since then, the couple has embarked on numerous media ventures, including lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, and Prince Harry himself authored a memoir titled 'Spare,' detailing his relationship fallout with his father and brother, Prince William.

King asked Harry ‘not to write or say publicly anything further’

“Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble,” explained Quinn to The Mirror. "And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey."

The royal expert further elaborated, “Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family, he has had just one aim - to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends.”

Prince Harry's public disclosures have further strained relations rather than facilitating healing. Quinn emphasized, “Harry just can't see that complaining in private might work; complaining publicly just makes things worse, and in Harry's case, that means more and more ties to his past being severed.”

The situation has recently escalated, as evidenced by Prince Harry's inability to meet his father during the brief UK visit in may due to the monarch's “full programme.” However, later, it surfaced that “difficult” Prince William was “preventing” Harry from meeting Charles.