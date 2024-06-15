Kate Middleton's instructions to kids revealed as Prince Louis steals limelight at Royal event with dance

While Royal fans were awaiting for the appearance of Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour ceremony, her youngest child, Prince Louis, stole the limelight as he enjoyed watching the grand parade with his mother and siblings on Saturday. Kate Middleton was pictured smiling as Prince Louis didn't stop his spontaneous dance even after getting little scolding from his elder sister, Princess Charlotte.

The six-year-old Prince was spotted dancing on the beats of drums. Meanwhile, the videos of Louis, who is known for his antics and funny poses, have gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the cute dance of Louis, one X user wrote: “lol this kid is too cute!!”

“Love Louis, love them all,” another commented, while few asked, “Where is William?”

“They have made millions very happy,” one more chimed in.

“So happy to see Princess Kate smile!” a royal fan reacted.

What instructions did Kate give to her kids?

After Kate and her kids arrived at Horse Guards, they all watched the procession from a building that overlooked the parade route.

A lip reader, Nicola Hinckley, told The Mirror that at one time Kate gave the kids some instructions. She seemed to say, "You stay there, OK?" She then bowed down to Charlotte and said, "Keep smiling and stay here for one moment."

During the ceremony, Kate appeared to be preoccupied since Louis became sidetracked. She remained near him, observing his every action, as he seemed to playfully tug on the blind strings. The six-year-old pulled on the white cord at the window, in his trademark fashion, rather than turning to face the throng.

Louis was later observed yawning while watching the parade. He appeared to be having a quiet conversation with the Princess of Wales as the other family members quietly witnessed parade from the balcony of the Major General's Office.

As the RAF flypast continued despite the rainfall, the Royal Family - including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine with their kids - appeared on the balcony to view it.

The future Queen made her appearance about three months after it was announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy. The Princess, 42, hadn't been spotted at a public event since the Christmas Day service.