Kate Middleton's first appearance post cancer diagnosis at King's birthday: when and where to watch online

Celebrations are in order for Britain as the land celebrates the official birthday of the British Sovereign. The annual celebration of the King’s birthday in summer is set to be held on Saturday, June 15. The tradition is almost 260 years old which includes the gathering of the royal family. Trooping the Colours includes a spectacular parade showcasing the talents of the British military and pageantry. The celebration will be held at Horse Guards Parade in London which has been the traditional venue for the ceremony. King Charles III will travel down on a horse from Buckingham Palace to The Mall. Trooping the Colours parade celebrating official birthday of the British Sovereign. Read to know where to watch and more.(AFP)

Kate Middleton has also confirmed that she will be attending the royal family event amid her health concerns. This will be the first appearance of the Princess of Whales post her announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

However, the royal family again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When will the Trooping the Colours parade start?

The Trooping the Colours ceremony will commence at 10:00 am London time. For people who want to watch the parade in the United States, the time will be 5:00 am ET. The ceremony will end by 12:45 pm, London time. The King's walk will begin from Buckingham Palace to The Mall escorted by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and will arrive at the Guards House by 11:00 am, London time.

Also Read: Kate Middleton to attend royal event with George, Charlotte, Louis as William vows to…

Where to watch King’s Birthday parade online?

The ceremony is of great interest, not only for the people of Britain but for the world. However, everyone cannot be present for the ceremony in London. Therefore, people who wish to watch the parade can stream it online. The Trooping the Colours parade will be available to stream the parade live on BBC iPlayer. The live stream will provide comprehensive coverage of the ceremony and viewers can participate from anywhere around the world from the comfort of their home.

The ceremony will also be available on BBC One, which will broadcast the programme live.