Kate Middleton's first public appearance post cancer diagnosis at King's birthday parade: LIVE updates
Kate Middleton will be stepping out into the public foray after 7 months of cancer battle. Amidst worldwide scrutiny around her absence from public life Duchess posted her second social media post on Friday to announce that she will be attending king's birthday parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she remarked.
Kate has not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service in December last year, and revealed in March that she was receiving chemotherapy.
Kate Middleton LIVE Updates: King snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Trooping the Colour
Even as all eyes will be on Kate Middleton during King's birthday parade, two important figures who would be absent from the royal ceremony would be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Second year in a row they were not invited for the ceremony after they stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. However, they had attended the event in 2018 and 2019.
The couple have slammed the Firm on multiple occasions since fleeing to the US, including in their bombshell television interview with Oprah Winfrey, their six-part Netflix documentary, as well as Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”
Kate Middleton LIVE Updates: Read Kate's full statement
I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.
I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.
My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.
I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.
I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.
Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.
Kate Middleton LIVE Updates: Royal observer analysis Kate's cancer update
Royal observer analysis Kate Middleton's cancer update, says all of this comes with caveats. “We're told we shouldn't see this as the princess returning to full royal duties.” The Duchess is still undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment and will work with doctors to decide how much it is wise for her to do. There have been reports suggesting she may not resume royal duties till year end.
Kate Middleton LIVE Updates: King Charles expresses delight
King Charles III has expressed he is “delighted” that Kate Middleton will be attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony with the royal family amidst the “cancer battle”.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.” Read More
Kate Middleton LIVE Updates: What to expect at Trooping the Colour
The Trooping the Colour ceremony starts at Buckingham Palace and moves down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade. It is where Charles will receive a royal salute before inspecting soldiers. The parade will commence from 10:00 AM london time or 5am ET.
Kate is expected to travel with Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis in a state carriage down The Mall from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. Whereas William will be on horseback.
They will watch the parade from a building before returning to the palace for a balcony appearance.
Trooping the Colour marks the British sovereign's official birthday and is a minutely choreographed military tradition dating back more than two centuries.
Kate Middleton LIVE Updates: What is Trooping the Colour ceremony, when and how to watch
The annual celebration of the King's birthday in summer is set to be held on Saturday, June 15 London. This will be the occasion when Kate Middleton will step into public glare after 7 months hiatus. The tradition is almost 260 years old which includes the gathering of the royal family. The celebration will be held at Horse Guards Parade and commence from 5:00 am ET. King Charles III will travel down on a horse from Buckingham Palace to The Mall.