Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis to Royal duty comeback: A comprehensive timeline

Kensington Palace announced earlier this year about Kate Middleton’s cancer which was discovered post-abdominal surgery. Since then, there have been updates about her health from the palace regarding her ongoing treatments and well-being. The Princess of Wales has missed various important occasions due to her health concerns, such as the wedding of the Duke of Westminster, among others. However, she recently confirmed that she will attend Trooping the Colour, a royal family event. This will be her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis. Let's take a look at her health timeline and how far she has come. Kate Middleton's health timeline from diagnosis to treatment. Read to know more. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)(AP)

Kensington Palace announces Kate has cancer

In mid-January, Kensington Palace announced Kate’s planned abdominal surgery was successfully conducted. The Palace stated in the announcement that “the surgery was successful.” However, during this initial hospitalisation, her cancer went undetected. By the end of the month, Kate was discharged and returned home, but shortly afterward, further medical tests revealed the presence of cancer. The Princess of Wales was at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for her recovery from the surgery.

In mid-February, during post-operative tests, it was discovered that Kate Middleton had cancer. Later that month, she addressed the public in a video message, revealing her diagnosis and ongoing preventive chemotherapy treatments. On March 22, Kensington Palace issued an official announcement confirming Kate's cancer diagnosis but did not specify a timeline for her recovery from chemotherapy.

Kate’s business updates in May

A month after celebrating their wedding anniversary in April, when Kensington shared a never-before-seen photograph of Prince William and Princess Kate from their wedding day in the last days of April, the Palace provided updates on Kate’s business task force.

According to Town & Country, a spokesperson from the Palace reported "early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report." However, it was also informed that this should not be taken as a sign of Kate's return to work. she will return when and as the doctors will give her a “green light” but it is yet not defined.

Recent update on Kate’s health

The Princess of Whales penned a letter as she explained her days during the chemotherapy, which is ongoing. She also mentioned she has begun working from home and will attend the King’s Birthday Parade with her children.

Talking about her work in the letter, she wrote, that her “treatment is ongoing.” She also mentioned, "it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start to do a little work from home."