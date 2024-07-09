Prince Harry is ‘stunned’ by the backlash received on his nomination at ESPY Award

Prince Harry was recently nominated for the Pat Tillman Award for Services at the ESPY Awards to appreciate the work done by the Invictus Games. However, it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex received heavy backlash for his nomination and he is stunned by the reaction. As reported by The Mirror, Pit Tillman’s mother also revealed she was not on board with the news of Prince Harry receiving an award named after her son. FILE - Britain's Prince Harry stunned by the backlash reaction for his nomination at ESPY Awards.(AP)

Also Read: Prince William, Princess Kate's children have ‘very weird’ nicknames for Queen Elizabeth and Camilla

Prince Harry is ‘stunned’ by backlash on his nomination

The ceremony is scheduled for July 11. The Pat Tillman Award for Service was named after US Army official Pat Tillman who refused a high-paid football contract for his passion to serve his country. Unfortunately, he died 20 years ago, in a fire incident in Afghanistan. Prince Harry was nominated for the awards, however, he received opposing forces for this nomination. The 39-year-old was stunned to receive such a heavy backlash from many for his nomination at ESPY Awards.

A source informed The Telegraph, “It is a bitter pill to swallow when the Duke of Sussex is criticised about anything relating to his military record and work with veterans. Harry's legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that's his real passion.”

The soldier’s mother, Mary Tillman, earlier expressed opposed feelings to this information. According to her statement in Daily Mail, she said, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community who are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised."

Also Read: Prince Louis receives ‘priceless’ gift from tennis icon at Wimbledon, but he is unlikely to…

Prince Harry’s selection for ESPY Awards

The ESPY Awards stands for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly was introduced by the TV Sports network for the unrecognised heroes who perform acts of bravery in the field of sports. Last year the awards were presented to the staff members of the football team Buffalo Bills as they successfully revived a player on the field, as reported by ESPN.

This year, Prince Harry is nominated for his work and dedicated efforts in creating a positive influence within the veteran community through the use of sports. However, this choice has sparked controversy. According to The Telegraph, “anything relating to his military record and work with veterans, it is a particularly bitter pill to swallow, one source admitted".