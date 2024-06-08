Mike Tyson-Jake Paul match rescheduled after boxing legend's health scare, here's when

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were due to go against each other in a boxing match next month in July. Following the 57-year-old veteran boxer's recent health scare, the highly-anticipated bout was postponed, leaving fans devastated. Thanks to the latest change in schedule, the fight is back on as officials have set a new date towards the end of the year. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match has been rescheduled(X, formerly Twitter/ Most Valuable Promotions)

Are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fighting?

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is due to go against Tyson on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), confirmed in a statement. This gives both Tyson and Paul, who is also a co-founder of MVP, enough time to prepare.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” Bidarian said.

Why was Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight postponed?

The Tyson vs Paul fight was postponed on May 31 after the former heavyweight champion suffered a health emergency while flying from Miami to Los Angeles. According to his representative's statement, Tyson required medical attention after he grew nauseated and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing,” his publicist Joann Mignano said, adding, “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, the boxing veteran stated, “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly.” “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake is getting knocked out,” Tyson added.