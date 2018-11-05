Watch Priyanka Chopra give Sophie Turner a piggyback ride as they celebrate her bachelorette party

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are bonding as future sisters-in-law at former’s bachelorette party in Amsterdam. The two are enjoying piggyback rides, dining at posh restaurants and twirling in new dresses.

In an Instagram story posted by Priyanka on Sunday night, she is seen carrying the Game of Thrones star on her back while wearing high-heeled boots. Sophie is seen smiling as she clings on to Priyanka’s neck. “In heels! This is what you have to do for sisters-in-law these days,” Priyanka says to the camera. She also used hashtags #TheJSisters and #HighHeelFails with the picture.

Priyanka and Sophie are engaged to brothers Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively. The brothers are a part of pop-singing trio of The Jonas Brothers which also includes Kevin Jonas.

Sophie also shared pictures from the bachelorette party in which Priyanka is seen strutting down a hotel lobby in a short sequined white dress with a feathery cape. In another picture, she is seen standing atop a staircase as Sophie captioned it ‘Bride Goals.’

More pictures and videos from Priyanka’s bridal party show her taking tequila shots, cutting a cake and dancing with her girl squad. Actor and Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti also joined the party and shared pictures on Instagram. Check them out:

Priyanka and Nick are reportedly set to get married on December 2. They will tie the knot according to Hindu wedding rituals at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh fort. According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple will also perform at their sangeet ceremony. “Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet. It is tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing some love songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been told about this special act that will be a part of their sangeet,” a source said.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 09:11 IST