Priyanka Chopra sails off on bachelorette party with girl squad as wedding with Nick Jonas nears. See new pics

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their pre-wedding functions, Priyanka Chopra is getting ready for her own wedding festivities with a bachelorette party with her girl gang. Sharing pictures from the trip, Priyanka took to Instagram and wrote, “Setting sail.”

The actor can be seen on a boat with her ‘squad’ - Sophie Turner, Srishti Behl Arya, Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Pal, Chanchal D’Souza and Dana Supnick - in what appears to be Amsterdam. Priyanka on Saturday had shared to pictures in which she was getting ‘bachelorette vibes’. One of them was posted as an Instagram story, and showed a flowery arrangement at a party, while the other showed a sun-kissed Priyanka, wearing white.

Priyanka is expected to tie the knot with her partner, singer and actor Nick Jonas, on December 2 in Jodhpur. The couple recently did a location scout of the majestic Umaid Bhawan and Mehrangarh Fort - both potential locations for their wedding.

Priyanka recently celebrated a bridal shower hosted by her friends,Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia at New York’s upscale Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe. The party was attended by Priyanka’s Hollywood pals, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o as well as her Bollywood friends, Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre.

According to a Pinkvilla report, both Nick and Priyanka will be performing at their sangeet ceremony. “Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet. It is tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing some love songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been told about this special act that will be a part of their sangeet,” the report quoted a source as saying.

The couple got engaged in a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony held at Priyanka’s Mumbai home in August. They met at the 2017 Met Gala, and began dating earlier this year. Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday with a Rs 2.1 crore Tiffany’s ring.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 17:46 IST