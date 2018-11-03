Priyanka Chopra is getting ‘bachelorette vibes’ as wedding with Nick Jonas nears. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is planned for December 2 in Jodhpur but the run up to the big day has begun in earnest. If we saw her friends throwing a bridal shower for her in New York last week, it looks like there is another pre-wedding function coming up.

On Saturday, Priyanka posted an Instagram story and shared a flower-filled picture with ‘Bachelorette Vibes’ written on it. With pale pink and golden balloons and pink and white roses, the stage seems to be set for the bachelorette party to take off.

On October 28, Priyanka held her bridal shower, hosted by her filmmaker friend Mubina Rattonsey and her manager Anjula Acharia at New York’s upscale Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe.

She wore a beautiful white satin and fur gown, a Marchesa dress, designed by her long-time friend and designer Georgina Chapman. It may be recalled that Georgina recently divorced disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after he was accused of sexual harassment and rape. Priyanka wore the dress as a show of support for the designer, whom she said shouldn’t be blamed for her husband’s alleged crimes.

Her bridal shower was attended by many of her close friends including Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa. Also seen were Neetu Singh and Sonali Bendre, both of whom have been stationed in New York, the former for the treatment of her husband Rishi Kapoor while Sonali is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Sharing pictures from the event, Priyanka had written on Instagram: “Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco Perfect! Here’s sharing it with you....”

She later shared a video in which she can be seen dancing with her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Richards and other friends.

Priyanka will reportedly marry fiance Nick Jonas in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh fort on December 2. Recent reports suggest that the couple is prepping to perform at their sangeet ceremony on November 30. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that a few popular Bollywood singers will also perform at the event.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 17:17 IST