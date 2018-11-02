GOT’s Sophie Turner, boyfriend Joe Jonas turn into Morticia and Gomez Addams for Halloween

Sophie Turner, better known as Sansa Stark the Lady of Winterfell in the hit television series Game of Thrones, went the extra mile to nail her Halloween look this year. The actor and her fiance Joe Jonas dressed up as Morticia and Gomez Addams of The Addams Family to win Halloween.

Looking scary as the pale faced Morticia, Sophie nailed the scary look with the help of makeup artist Dusty Starks. Dressed up in a black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, Sophie also was spotted chopping up roses with a scissors in her Instagram video.

Jonas complimented her as her short and dapper husband by dressing up in a striped suit just like Gomez. The Hand carefully placed on his shoulder and a cigar in his real hand, Jonas made sure he kept the look as realistic as possible.

Jonas had earlier dressed up as Turner’s onscreen character, Sansa Stark, for a different Halloween party. She was seen in an elephant costume.

Halloween this year offered a lot of surprises as Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz went completely unrecognisable as Princess Fiona and Shrek at her 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo, New York. While Klum was dressed in a velvet green dress and sported straw-like hair, Kaulitz also applied tonnes of prosthetics to complete the look. The two even walked out with their ogre babies in a pram.

Among the other impressive appearances were model Bella Hadid and boyfriend The Weeknd who dressed up as Lydia and Beetlejuice for a Halloween party. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also among the couples who stole all the attention by turning up as the Queen and Prince Philip at a bash.

Model and television personality Heidi Klum, left, and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Other celebs like Dylan Sprouce, Padma Lakshmi, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Lupita Nyongo also disguised themselves in various avatars for the Halloween.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, left, and husband David Burtka attend Heidi Klum’s 19th annual Halloween party as Zorro and Inigo Montoya. (AP)

Padma Lakshmi, Dylan Sprouce and Zac Posen at Heidi Klum’s 19th annual Halloween party. (AP)

