Sophie Turner says final Game of Thrones season will disappoint some fans

Sophie Turner has said that it is likely several fans will be left disappointed by the ending of Game of Thrones, the hit HBO fantasy series due to conclude its run with an eighth season in 2019. Turner was promoting her upcoming film, Dark Phoenix, when she was asked about GoT, and her character, Sansa Stark.

“I think for everyone, everyone’s storylines — to be able to act out the way that it all ends. It was really satisfying for us. Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon. It will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but, for me, reading the script, it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones’. That was really emotional,” she told IGN.

Turner also spoke about how Sansa will evolve over the course of the final season. “She kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for. Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is, and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show,” she said.

Game of Thrones has traditionally premiered around March and April, although the seventh season debuted in July. It would appear that for its abridged final season - the show will end with six huge episodes as opposed to the usual 10 - HBO is targeting a similar release schedule.

Turner had previously provided one of the rare details about the final season’s plot. “I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people. Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It’s Game of Thrones, so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before,” she had said.

Based on George RR Martin’s popular series of books, the show has received dozens of Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016 and 2018, more than any other prime-time scripted television series. Several spin-offs are in development, with one having been officially greenlit.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 11:29 IST