Joe Jonas dresses up as fiancé Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones character on Halloween. See pics

Joe Jonas dressed up as fiance Sophie Turner’sGame of Thrones character, Sansa Stark, for a Halloween party.

Jonas took to his Instagram account to post some fun pictures from the party, dressed as Eddard Stark’s eldest daughter. Joe can be seen donning a flowing velvet turquoise robe with gold embroidery and a red wig, parted down the middle and pinned back at the sides, just how Sana likes to wear her hair.

Meanwhile, the GOT actor attended the party dressed as an elephant. She even uploaded a picture of herself in the costume as her Instagram story.

Jonas reportedly started dating Turner in November 2016 and got engaged in October last year. Sophie confirmed the news with an Instagram post, flaunting her engagement ring. "I said yes," she wrote as the caption.

Joe’s younger brother, Nick Jonas, is engaged to Priyanka Chopra. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in December in a traditional Indian ceremony.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 14:32 IST