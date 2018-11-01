Game of Thrones: The Targaryens seem ready for fight in first image from season 8

After a long wait of almost two years, we finally have our first look at the upcoming eighth and final season of HBO’s hit fantasy series, Game of Thrones. The show’s lead actors, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) feature on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s November first week issue.

Clarke and Harington are seen in full costume and hair as they give a fierce look to the camera. The winter has arrived and well settled by the events of season 8 as can be seen in the snow around them and their thick fur coats.

Talking about why the production is taking so much time, Harington told EW that the makers want everything perfect. “It’s relentless; scenes that would have been a one-day shoot five years ago are now a five-day shoot...They want to get it right, they want to shoot everything every single way so they have options,” he said.

Clarke adds that everything—from camera checks to costumes—is given more attention this time. “Every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of ‘this is it.’ Everything feels more intense,” she said.

Show’s executive producer Bryan Cogman says in the EW report: “It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death.”

“It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head,” he added.

The new season premieres in summer 2019 and will have only six episodes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 18:42 IST