Priyanka Chopra’s bachelorette party with Parineeti Chopra, Isha Ambani, Sophie Turner leaves them ‘hungover’. See pics

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra has shared seven new pictures from her Dutch bachelorette getaway, continuing an Instagram streak that’s sure to enthral her fans. Priyanka had previously shared several Instagram posts and stories with her girl squad, who are partying together ahead of her wedding to singer/actor Nick Jonas in December.

In three separate posts, Priyanka shared images from the party. The first post has pictures only of the soon-to-be bride, dressed in a short white dress with a feathery cape. “Featherweight Champion of the world,” Priyanka captioned the pictures. The second post is all about the bridesmaids, who are wearing variations of red. “Red, white and Bride!!!” Priyanka captioned this set of photos. These pictures also include Priyanka’s cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, her future sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Srishti Behl Arya, Chanchal D’Souza, Tamanna Dutt, Elizabeth Chambers, Mamta Anand, Dana Supnick, Natasha Pal, and billionaire heiress and future bride herself, Isha Ambani.

Parineeti took to her own Instagram page to share a group photo. She used the same caption as Priyanka - ‘Red, white and bride’ - but added the hashtag, ‘PC’s bachelorette’.

In a third post, Priyanka can be see chilling with Sophie, presumably on the next day. Her caption reads, “The morning after,” and they’re both wearing sleep masks that say, “Hungover”.

Priyanka’s friends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, had recently thrown a fancy bridal shower for the actor at New York’s upscale Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe. The party was attended by Priyanka’s Hollywood pals, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o as well as her Bollywood friends, Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre.

Nick and Priyanka will reportedly tie the knot on December 2 at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort. They were recently spotted in the city scouting for locations.

According to a Pinkvilla report, both Nick and Priyanka will be performing at their sangeet ceremony. “Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet. It is tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing some love songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been told about this special act that will be a part of their sangeet,” the report quoted a source as saying.

The couple got engaged at a private ‘roka’ ceremony at Priyanka’s home in Mumbai in August. They met at the 2017 Met Gala, and began dating earlier this year. Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday with a Rs 2.1 crore Tiffany’s ring.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 08:41 IST