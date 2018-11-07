Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra return to Mumbai after a final bachelorette pyjama party in Italy. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is busy painting the town red with her ‘bride squad’. The bride-to-be has been treating her fans with pictures and videos of her numerous and extravagant bachelorette parties- the latest one featuring her and the girl gang in ‘payjamas and heels.’

She took to Instagram to share the image in which she can be seen posing with cousin Parineeti Chopra and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, among others.

“Payjamas are cool.. #bridesquad #payjamasandheels @tam2cul @srishtibehlarya @daniellejonas @mubinarattonsey you were missed” she captioned the post.

Priyanka and gang were in Amsterdam over the weekend to celebrate her impending wedding to Nick Jonas. She arrived back in Mumbai with Parineeti on Tuesday night and were spotted sharing a laugh at the airport. Priyanka was seen in a red top and high-waist pants combo while Parineeti was seen in grey jacket and denims.

Last month, the Baywatch star’s bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Achari had hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York City, which was attended by all her family members and close friends.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 11:41 IST