Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar struggle with Delhi’s pollution as they shoot for The Sky Is Pink in masks

The sky is all grey and gloomy for actor Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra who are shooting in Delhi for their film The Sky Is Pink. Farhan shared a picture from the film’s sets in Delhi in which the two are seen with air pollution masks on their faces.

“Masking our emotions in the Delhi air. @priyankachopra your pose is just #bts #prescenereading #theskyispink,” he captioned the photo. Farhan and Priyanka are reading their lines before shooting for a scene. She is seen in a beige shawl and fizzy hair. Farhan is seen in a blue hoodie and is wearing his reading glasses.

The air quality in Delhi has been lingering in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories for more than a week. A combination of unfavourable weather conditions keeping dangerous pollutants from firecrackers used during Diwali and increased stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana suspended in the air are the likely causes, according to experts.

Priyanka and Farhan have previously also shot in London for the film with their co-star Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Priyanka and Farhan play Zaira’s parents in the film about a girl suffering from a life-threatening ailment. The film is based on Aisha Choudhary, a young motivational speaker who was diagnosed with immune deficiency disorder as an infant. She died at the age of 19.

“I look forward to diving into this film…It’s very special to me. As soon I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one… as an actor and as a co-producer,” Priyanka had earlier said about the film. “In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker and I can’t wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I’m looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again. All in all, it’s a great homecoming,” she added

Priyanka is also set to tie the knot with her American singer fiance Nick Jonas. They are rumoured to get married on December 2 in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 12:17 IST