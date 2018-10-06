Will Smith says Farhan Akhtar looks like Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent at HTLS 2018

Hollywood actor Will Smith has spotted something about Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar that few others would have. While in a conversation with Akhtar at the 16th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the actor pointed out how much Akhtar looks like Clark Kent, the ‘human’ alter ego of Superman.

Dressed in all black, the two men complimented each other on stage. As Smith laughingly made the observation, Akhtar could not help but look a bit surprised.

When not comparing Bollywood actor to the Kryptonian, Smith also tried his hand at some Bhangra on stage with guidance from Akhtar himself. When asked about a possible plan to make a debut in Bollywood movies, Smith said, “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her.” Of course, Akhtar took it as an opportunity to teach Smith some desi dance steps to get him ready for his first Bollywood movie.

Will Smith, Actor, Producer and Musician during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 6, 2018. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Will Smith also talked about making a career shift from music to acting and how being broke is better than pretending and acting to be rich all the time. “My transition from music to films wasn’t really a choice. IRS took all my stuff and I moved to LA. I got rid of everything in Philadelphia. I was broke and our next album flopped. I had gone from having millions of dollars to going broke,” he said.

He also talked about creating a life for his kids that he could not have. “My childhood wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be. There was violence as I grew up. So I wanted certain things for my kids. The family me and my wife have created is the coming together of a 40-year old dream. I always wanted to get married and have a happy family,” he said.

Smith is known for delivering massive hits like Men In Black, Independence Day and Hitch. He was recently seen hosting the ten-part television documentary series ‘One Strange Rock’ on National Geographic.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 12:52 IST