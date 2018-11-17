Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ PDA will put a smile on your face. See pic

As the excitement around Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding in Italy rages on, there’s another celebrity wedding right around the corner. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas upcoming nuptials in Jodhpur at the end of November (Nov 30 - Dec 2).

Priyanka is currently in Delhi shooting for her film, tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink, and it looks like her groom-to-be, Nick, is already missing her. Priyanka has been sharing pictures from the Delhi shoot and on one of her latest pictures, Nick left a heart emoji. The caption reads: “Cause the sun always shines on me... #onsetshenanigans #hairfordays.”

Just a couple of days back, Priyanka, too, had left a similar heart eye emoji on a picture from Nick’s bachelor party.

With just a few days to go before the big fat wedding of Priyanka and Nick, the actor’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra reached Jodhpur to oversee the preparations. Speaking to media persons on her arrival, she said that since they were so much in love with the city, they let go of all the other places around the world and chose Jodhpur.

Speaking to PTI, she said: “”Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain. (This city is my favourite. We left aside the whole world to come to this place.)”

When asked about the wedding preparations, Madhu said, “Ab shaadi dekh lena. Abhi se kya bataaun. Jab ho jaaye, tab baat karenge (You will see it when it happens. What do I say about it now? We will talk when it happens).”

Meanwhile, in the run up to their big day, both Priyanka and Nick have been having a blast at their pre-wedding functions. After a much-publicised roka ceremony in August this year in Mumbai, Priyanka’s friends threw a bridal shower for her in New York. That was followed by a bachelorette party with her girl gang (which included Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner) in Amsterdam. She also had an informal pyjama party.

Earlier this month, Nick also had his bachelor party by the sea, pictures of which he shared on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

