Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s reception won’t clash with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding. Here are the dates

Looks like what we had so feared is not going to happen after all. Bollywood and its fans will have all the time in the world to enjoy the wedding ceremonies of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas.

It was earlier reported that the Deepika-Ranveer wedding reception in Mumbai will clash with the Priyanka-Nick wedding on December 1. However, a report in DNA says that the two events will have a gap of three days at least between them.

Deepika and Ranveer have already announced their wedding date as November 14 and 15. They will get married in Italy’s Lake Como in the presence of their close friends and family. The two will then hold a wedding reception in Bengaluru for their extended families and friends on November 21. This will be followed by another reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood. The second reception will be on November 28.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick’s rumoured wedding date is December 2. “Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, wants to have a traditional Indian wedding for her daughter. So, there will be a mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on November 30 and December 1. PC and Nick are planning to fly down their closest buddies for their big moment. They have locked two venues in Jodhpur for the three-day function,” a source told DNA. The two are expected to tie the knot in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort. They were even seen location scouting for the wedding venue a few days ago in Jodhpur.

A source told HT about the wedding prep for Priyanka and Nick: “The authorities have been strictly told not to entertain any queries about the event by the locals or the media. Since it’s going to be a high-end affair, they have been instructed to not disclose any information. While the hotel authorities have been approached for the bookings on mentioned dates, but the advance amount is yet to reach them.” adds the source.

So what’s couple going to wear for their big day? “Both Priyanka and Nick will be dressed in Indian designer outfits for their D-Day and they have already started meeting the designers. Nick might wear a Manish Malhotra design,” says the source. Deepika is said to have already roped in designer Sabyasachi for her wedding outfit.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 13:56 IST