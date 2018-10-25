Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding to clash with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s reception on Dec 1

Fasten your seat belts and gear up for some high octane action in showbiz for soon after Diwali, the next few weeks are going to be super packed with as many as three big fat celebrity weddings happening in the entertainment industry. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have just announced in the sweetest manner that are going to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 and buzz is that the wedding will take place at Lake Como, Italy.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas who shared the good news of their roka ceremony on August 18 are rumoured to have a royal wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in the end of November. And actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who was away from the scene for quite some time is set to take the plunge with his steady and stable girlfriend Ginny Chatrath, on December 12.

Here’s what do we know so far:

We have learned that for Priyanka-Nick wedding, the invitation cards have already been sent out to the invitees. “The wedding will take place on November 30 and the three-day long functions include a sangeet ceremony on November 29 and a reception on December 1. They have invited a select guest list of 110 people including relatives and close friends,” informs a source, adding that the sangeet ceremony and the bachelor’s night will take place at the Mehrangarh Fort.

As for the prep at the wedding venue, “the authorities have been strictly told not to entertain any queries about the event by the locals or the media. Since it’s going to be a high-end affair, they have been instructed to not disclose any information. While the hotel authorities have been approached for the bookings on mentioned dates, but the advance amount is yet to reach them,” adds the source.

So what’s couple going to wear for their big day? “Both Priyanka and Nick will be dressed in Indian designer outfits for their D-Day and they have already started meeting the designers. Nick might wear a Manish Malhotra design,” says the source.

Meanwhile, a source close to Priyanka says that the actor is busy wrapping up her work. “Priyanka is very specific about not letting her work suffer so she wants to finish all her work commitments. She will make some Hollywood announcements as well before the wedding and might also push the dates to January,” the source shares.

Switch to Deepika and Ranveer’s special day, details are being kept under wraps from all corners. However, we have learned from sources that the couple will reportedly go for “designer Sabyasachi outfits’ for their wedding in Italy”.

Further, according to Mid-Day, Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding will happen over a span of four days at Lake Como, Italy. They will follow both South Indian and North Indian customs on November 14 and November 15, respectively. The guest list is ready and only four close friends from the film industry will go to Lake Como. The newspaper quoted a sources as saying that since Deepika is close to Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, they will be their by her side when she says ‘I do’. There is also an intimate party at November 15. The couple is planning a grand reception on December 1 and the occasion will be graced by their Bollywood friends.

Away from Bollywood buzz, there’s going to be this heartland wedding of actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. After much speculation, Kapil himself shared the good news that he is indeed tying the knot with Ginni on December 12, in Jalandhar. “That’s Ginni’s hometown. We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish,” said Kapil, adding that the he was trying hard to keep the news under wraps because he was busy promoting his Punjabi production and didn’t want to talk about his personal life during that time. The wedding will be followed by a reception on December 14. Kapil added that though he is “of course happy” to be marrying his devoted girlfriend who stood by him through these testing times, “the happiness that I see on my mother’s face is what makes it special.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 08:58 IST