Kapil Sharma to marry longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12?

Looks like November and December is the wedding season in Bollywood. On Sunday, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot on November 14 and 15, while Priyanka Chopra is planning her big fat Indian wedding with Nick Jonas sometime in December. Amid all this comes the news that controversial comedian Kapil Sharma will get married to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, sometime in December.

According to a report in Indian Express, Kapil will announce the date soon but a source quoted in the report said the wedding will take place on December 12. His friends have been asked to keep their dates free. “While December 12 is the wedding date for now, Kapil and his family want to zero in on the most auspicious date. The family has already started prepping up for the big fat Punjabi wedding which will happen in his home town. Kapil is in Mumbai but has been keeping in touch and personally looking into the preparations. His show is also supposed to go on floors soon. So, he has quite a lot in his kitty for now,” the source was quoted as saying.

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

Kapil will soon be back on TV with the launch of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. He tweeted about his return to Mumbai and the start of the said show on October 16, writing on Twitter: “Back in mumbai after one n half month.. now it’s time to make u people laugh with the new season of #TKSS.”

back in mumbai after one n half month.. now it’s time to make u people laugh with the new season of #TKSS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ce1FI7qmAa — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 16, 2018

The show, which will air on Sony TV, will see the return on popular faces such as Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. The makers are also looking for young talent and Kapil has been meeting channel and creative heads to hash out a new format as well, the report added. The show is likely to go air around Diwali.

Speaking on his wedding recently, Kapil had told IANS, “My mother has been saying that I should get married for a long time. Suddenly I realised that ‘abhi age ho rahi hai’ (I am getting on in age). So, I thought what if she says ‘no’ and after one or two years, no one agrees to get married to me.”

In March last year, he had introduced Ginni to his fans with a tweet: “Will not say she is my better half . She completes me. Love u Ginni, please welcome her. I love her so much.”

Kapil, who rose to stardom with his popular comedy show, saw his fortunes go down the drain. In March last year, a mid-air fight with fellow comedian Sunil Grover led to a lot of negative publicity. This was followed by instances of alleged unprofessional behaviour, which eventually led to his show getting pulled off air. Sunil and Ali Asgar also quit the show. It was later reported that Kapil suffered from depression. He tried making a comeback with another comedy show called Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but the show failed to take off and was cancelled after a couple of episodes. While working on his last Bollywood film Firangi, the actor had confessed that he was “genuinely unwell” and was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in Bangalore. He also put on a lot of weight.

