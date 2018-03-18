Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are fighting on Twitter and it’s dirty: Here are the details

We all know what happened to Indian TV’s favourite stand up comedian Kapil Sharma when he fought with fellow comedian Sunil Grover on a flight. Many artists left his popular programme, The Kapil Sharma Show, and ultimately the show was taken off air due to bad ratings.

However, Kapil is back with a new show on the same channel, Sony, that is titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma. He has assembled most of his old friends except Sunil.

A twist in the tale came on Saturday when Grover said that he had not been approached for the show. His exact words on Twitter were, “Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon.”

This triggered the suppressed anger in Kapil who took to Twitter and clarified his stand on the matter. He said that Sunil is lying as he called the latter at least 100 times. He wrote on twitter, “Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough.”

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

He is not happy with Sunil for taking it to social media. Kapil said, “Ab saari baat Twitter pe hogi.. nothing personal .. bahut ho gya.”

But Sunil Grover isn’t the one to shut up for no reason. He has responded to Kapil’s allegation with a long post on Twitter. He said, “Main iss show ki baat kar raha hoon aur aap purana kissa ro rahe hain.”

He maintained that he has not been called for Kapil’s new show.

Grover also said, “Kidnee 2 aur liver 1 hee hai. Take care of your health.”

It’s not certain whether he took an indirect jibe at Kapil’s drinking habits.

However, one thing is certain -- it’s only going to get dirtier.

After his show went off air, Kapil invested much of his time and energy in his second Bollywood film Firangi, but it failed at the box office.

Now, he is back to doing what he is best at -- comedy. He has already shot with Ajay Devgn for the pilot episode of his new show.

If the show is successful then he might not regret Sunil Grover’s absence on it.

The telecast date of Family Time With Kapil Sharma hasn’t been declared yet.